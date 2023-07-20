Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,489. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,043,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.