ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Up 18.0% in June

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,610,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,820,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,577. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $991.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.93%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -65.75%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

