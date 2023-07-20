Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 7,608 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,557,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

