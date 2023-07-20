Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,804,000 after acquiring an additional 640,560 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,402 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,507,000 after buying an additional 89,136 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after buying an additional 516,445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after buying an additional 299,705 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FBND traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,976. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.