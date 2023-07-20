Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 554,309 shares.
Ariana Resources Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.55.
About Ariana Resources
Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ariana Resources
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.