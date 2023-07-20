Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $72.75 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

