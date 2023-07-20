Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Director Edward J. Smith Buys 90,500 Shares

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Smith acquired 90,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 309,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,955. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aqua Metals Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,056. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.