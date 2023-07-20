Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Director Edward J. Smith Buys 90,500 Shares

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Smith acquired 90,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 309,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,955. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Aqua Metals Trading Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,056. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.77.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.
