Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.50

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 1734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.72.
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.14.
Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.