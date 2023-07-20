Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.50

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 1734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.72.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.14.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.