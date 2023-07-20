Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,331 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.