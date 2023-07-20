Analyzing LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Bank OZK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $43.22 million 2.36 $5.60 million $0.28 22.43 Bank OZK $1.38 billion 4.06 $564.14 million $4.93 9.06

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP 5.57% 4.31% 0.49% Bank OZK 38.48% 13.95% 2.21%

Dividends

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. LINKBANCORP pays out 107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bank OZK pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LINKBANCORP and Bank OZK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bank OZK 0 5 1 0 2.17

LINKBANCORP currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.00%. Bank OZK has a consensus price target of $41.29, indicating a potential downside of 7.58%. Given LINKBANCORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Summary

Bank OZK beats LINKBANCORP on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. In addition, the company provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services, including trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other related services. Further, it offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, merchant and commercial card, and other services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Additionally, the company provides ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.