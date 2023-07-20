Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Reduces Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 95.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SE shares. HSBC raised their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.76. 333,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,375. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

