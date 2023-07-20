Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,319. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

