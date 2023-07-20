Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.08. 421,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

