Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $893.86. The stock had a trading volume of 246,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,579. The company has a market cap of $368.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $809.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

