Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $457.35. The company had a trading volume of 474,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $458.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

