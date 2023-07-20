Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 133,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,179. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

