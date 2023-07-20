Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $415,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after purchasing an additional 795,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after purchasing an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 527,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

