Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.84. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 10,885 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 million, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

