Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.12. 435,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,383. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.90. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

