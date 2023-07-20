Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Americas Silver Stock Down 1.8 %

USA opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$29.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.31 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%.

Americas Silver Company Profile



Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

