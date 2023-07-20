AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Posts Earnings Results

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $696.49 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 0.65%.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $228.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.59. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $154.04 and a fifty-two week high of $249.44.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

DIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMCON Distributing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

