Amalgamated Bank Purchases 807 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,173,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750,331 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

