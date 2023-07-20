Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.