Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Increased by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

