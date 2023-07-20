Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERC. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 27,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,329. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.