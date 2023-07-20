Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Allot Communications has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.07.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
