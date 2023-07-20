ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 741,700 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 833,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ALE opened at $57.86 on Thursday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

ALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 174.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

