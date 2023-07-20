Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $885.17 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $885.17 million and approximately $52.36 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,791,326,499 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

