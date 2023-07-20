Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Update

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $116,483.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,325.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 63,186 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $77,086.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 524,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,699.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $116,483.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,325.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,231 shares of company stock worth $261,587. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKBA opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.68. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 235.17% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

