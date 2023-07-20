Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $20.18. 573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Airports of Thailand Public Trading Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates 6 international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

