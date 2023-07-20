Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Africa Energy Price Performance
Africa Energy stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. Africa Energy has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
About Africa Energy
