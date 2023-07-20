Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Africa Energy Price Performance

Africa Energy stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. Africa Energy has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

