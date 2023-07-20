Advisory Alpha LLC Has $137.97 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 8.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.85% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $137,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.