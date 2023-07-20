Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

