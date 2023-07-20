Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
