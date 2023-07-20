Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Up 18.4% in June

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Acme United Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ACU stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 9,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.87. Acme United has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $33.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Acme United

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $69,840.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $26,996.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,410.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $69,840.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,319 shares of company stock valued at $165,478. 32.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acme United in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Acme United by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

