Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0773 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $56.80 million and approximately $40.28 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021469 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,737.01 or 1.00006323 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,470,833 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 734,470,833 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0664751 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,275,206.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.