abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

FCO stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

