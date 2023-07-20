abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

FCO stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Dividend History for abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

