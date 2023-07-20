AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.8% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average of $148.53. The company has a market cap of $242.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

