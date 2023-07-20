AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $137.68 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.