AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $137.68 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $242.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

