Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30 to $4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.