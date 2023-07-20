A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.2 %

AOS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. 784,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,955,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after buying an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

