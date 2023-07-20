8,800 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $182.26 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $189.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.73 and its 200-day moving average is $145.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.99 and a beta of 0.76.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

