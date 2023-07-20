78790 (PHO.V) (CVE:PHO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

78790 (PHO.V) (CVE:PHO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.28. 177,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 270,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.28.
About 78790 (PHO.V)
Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company specializes in rapid prototyping and manufacturing of custom original equipment manufacturer (OEM) solutions for contact and immersion optical temperature sensing for dielectric and conductor etch applications.
