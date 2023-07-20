71,289 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,775,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,938,000 after purchasing an additional 80,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Price Performance

agilon health stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,844.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,240,804 shares of company stock worth $1,960,196,923 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.