45,941 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

ENB stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

