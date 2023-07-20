3,893 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,669,061,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 344,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1844 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

