38,157 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in FOX by 52.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in FOX by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.