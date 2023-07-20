24,140 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

