22,702 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

